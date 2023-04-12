Multibagger NBFC stock is up 478% from 52-week-low, Board sets record date for 1:5 stock split

The shares of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹336.95 apiece level, down by 0.87% from the previous close of ₹339.90. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 804% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 504% during the past three years. The stock has posted a multibagger return of 460% during the past year, and YTD, it has climbed 70%so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹368.85 on (07/02/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹58.25 on (25/04/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 8.64% below the 1 year high and 478.45% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 70.00% and a public stake of 30%.