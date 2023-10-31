Multibagger NBFC stock Mufin Green Finance hits life-time high. Jumps 200% in one year
Multibagger NBFC stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last two straight sessions
Stock market today: Shares of Mufin Green Finance Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks delivered by Dalal Street in 2023. The multibagger NBFC stock has risen from around ₹36.55 to ₹111.76 per share levels, delivering to the tune of over 200 per cent in last one year. However, it seems that there is still some steam left in this multibagger stock.
