Stock market today: Shares of Mufin Green Finance Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks delivered by Dalal Street in 2023. The multibagger NBFC stock has risen from around ₹36.55 to ₹111.76 per share levels, delivering to the tune of over 200 per cent in last one year. However, it seems that there is still some steam left in this multibagger stock.

Mufin Green Finance share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹111.76 per share levels within few seconds of stock market's opening bell today. While hitting this new intraday high, the multibagger stock surged to a new life-time peak as well. In fact, the multibagger stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last two straight sessions as well.

Mufin Green Finance share price history

Taking cue from Mufin Green Finance share price history, the multibagger stock has risen from 99 to ₹111.76 per share levels in lats one week, delivering around 13 per cent to its positional investors. In last one month, this multibagger NBFC stock has shot up from around ₹87 to ₹111.75 apiece levels, registering to the tune of 30 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹39.80 to ₹111.75 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 180 per cent in this time. In last one year, thhis multibagger stock has delivered more than 200 per cent return to its shareholders.

In last five years, this NBFC stock has completed the journey from a penny stock to multibagger stock. In last five years, this stock has risen from around ₹3.16 to ₹111.76 per share levels, logging more than 3,400 per cent rise in this time.

Mufin Green Finance news

The multibagger NBFC stock has informed Indian stock market bourses about the board meeting to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for July to September 2023 quarter. As per the exchange communication of the company, the board of directors would consider and apprive Q2FY24 results and H-1FY24 numbers in its meeting scheduled on 9th November 2023.

The multibagger NBFC stock informed about the borad meeting date citing, "In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 09, 2023, inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th September, 2023."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

