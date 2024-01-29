Multibagger NBFC stock Mufin Green Finance hits lifetime high. Rises 400% in six months
Multibagger stock today opened upside and went on to touch 5% upper circuit for the second straight session
Mulltibagger stock: Shares of Mufin Green Finance Limited are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. This NBFC stock has surged from around ₹44.40 apiece level to ₹219.25 per share mark, logging around 400 per cent appreciation in the last six months. However, it seems that the NBFC stock still possesses some upside potential.
