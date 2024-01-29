Mulltibagger stock: Shares of Mufin Green Finance Limited are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. This NBFC stock has surged from around ₹44.40 apiece level to ₹219.25 per share mark, logging around 400 per cent appreciation in the last six months. However, it seems that the NBFC stock still possesses some upside potential.

Mufin Green Finance share price today opened upside and went on to touch a 5 per cent upper circuit and climbed to a new lifetime high of ₹219.25 per share.

Also Read: Budget 2024: Bond market eyes fiscal discipline commitment, borrowing plan

While climbing to a new peak, the multibagger stock went on to lock in a 5 per cent upper circuit for the second straight session. Meanwhile, Mufin Green Finance shares have touched new record highs for the last three straight sessions.

Mufin Green Finance share price history

As mentioned above, this multibagger NBFC stock has been on an uptrend for the last six months. In the last one month, this NBFC stock has risen from around ₹164.30 to ₹219.25 apiece level, logging more than 30 per cent appreciation in this time.

Also Read: Shriram Finance share price hits record high on strong Q3; should you buy?

In the last six months, this multibagger stock has surged to the tune of 400 per cent whereas, in YTD time, it has risen around 30 per cent. In the last five years, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹3.16 apiece to ₹219.25 per share level, recording around a 6,800 per cent rise in this time.

Also Read: SpiceJet shares jump 6% on ₹900 crore funding buzz. Do you own?

This NBFC stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. This mainboard stock has a trade volume of 51,616 on Monday. Its market cap is ₹3,307 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹219.25, which it climbed today. Its 52-week low is ₹34.23 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!