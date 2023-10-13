Multibagger NBFC stock inches close to life-time high. Do you own?
Multibagger stock today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹87.10 apiece, which is just 4% away from life-time high of ₹90.80 apiece levels
Multibagger stock: Mufin Green Finance shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This multibagger NBFC stock has surged from around ₹39 to ₹87.10 apiece levels in year-to-date (YTD) time, delivering to the tune of 125 per cent return to its positional investors. However, it seems that the stock still has some steak left in it.
