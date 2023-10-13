Multibagger NBFC stock inches close to life-time high. Do you own?

Multibagger stock: Mufin Green Finance shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This multibagger NBFC stock has surged from around ₹39 to ₹87.10 apiece levels in year-to-date (YTD) time, delivering to the tune of 125 per cent return to its positional investors. However, it seems that the stock still has some steak left in it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mufin Green Finance share price today opened upside at ₹87.10, which turned out its intraday high, which is around 4 per cent away from its life-time high of ₹90.80 apiece on BSE.

Mufin Green Finance news Mufin Green Finance recently collaborated with Snap – E Cabs, an app based fleet of 100 per cent Electricals Vehicles (EV) based at Kolkata. Mufin Green Finance to provide a fleet of 100 Tata Tigor cars on lease for 5 years. These vehicles will be utilised as cabs in Kolkata, effectively increasing Snap E Cab's fleet to 600 from the previous 400 cabs. After the 5-year lease term, Snap E Cab can buy back these vehicles from Mufin Green Finance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NBFC has also partnered with companies like BluSmart, Battery Smart, Piaggio, Yatri, Mayuri, Saarthi, Citylife, Arzoo, Alt Mobility, OHM, Alti Green, and many more drivers of EV Ecosystem earlier.

Mufin Green Finance has recently collaboarted with OHM E Logistics as well for EV vehicle and charger finance loan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NBFC stock was originally named APM Finvest. In the beginning of October 2023, the NBFC informed Indian stock market exchanges about changing its name to Mufin Green Finance Ltd.

Mufin Green Finance bonus share history Mufin Green Finance has a history of rewaerding its long term shareholders from its capital reserves. As per the information available on BSE website, the NBFC stock has given 2:1 bonus shares to its shareholders in July 2023. the bonus shares were issued to eligible shareholders in 2:1 ratio. This means two bonus shares were rewarded for every one stock held by the shareholder on bonus share record date.

On 13th April 2023, this multibagger NBFC stock traded ex-split stock for stock subdivision into 1:2 ratio. Means one shares was split inot two with a face value of Re 1 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!