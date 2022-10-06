Multibagger NBFC stock rises 2.30% on 21% YoY growth of AUM in Q2FY232 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 04:37 PM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd is an NBFC-focused mid-size company with a market worth of ₹24,640.58 crore. Poonawalla Fincorp Limited works to meet the financial requirements of both businesses and individuals. Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. shares on the NSE closed today at ₹323.10 a piece, up 2.30% from the previous close of ₹315.85. Today's trading had a total volume of 6,174,863 shares vs the 20-Day average volume of 5,471,262 shares for the stock. Following the company's announcement of a 21% YoY jump in consolidated AUM, the stock price began to rise and touched an intraday high of ₹329 (4.18%), despite climbing 9.90% over the preceding five trading days.