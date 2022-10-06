Multibagger NBFC stock rises 2.30% on 21% YoY growth of AUM in Q2FY23

In the last 5 years, the shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd have gained 81.11% but in the last 3 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 544.74%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 92.84% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 46.36% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹343.80 on (13-April-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹140.75 on (25-October-2021), indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 6.02% below the high and 129.55% above the low.