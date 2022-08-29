Multibagger Nemish Shah portfolio stock hits life-time high despite weakness in markets1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 11:33 AM IST
- Multibagger stock in Nemish Shah's portfolio has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders
Nemish Shah portfolio: ELGI Equipments shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. Following stock market sentiment today, ELGI Equipments share price today opened downside but soon extracted bulls' attention and ascended to its life-time high of ₹504.90 apiece on NSE. Out of last six sessions, this multibagger stock has hit record high on all sessions except on Tuesday last week.