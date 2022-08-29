Nemish Shah portfolio: ELGI Equipments shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. Following stock market sentiment today, ELGI Equipments share price today opened downside but soon extracted bulls' attention and ascended to its life-time high of ₹504.90 apiece on NSE. Out of last six sessions, this multibagger stock has hit record high on all sessions except on Tuesday last week.

ELGI Equipments share price history

This multibagger stock in Nemish Shah's portfolio has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹341 to ₹500 odd levels, delivering near 35 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this Nemish Shah's stock has risen from ₹330 to ₹500 apiece levels, logging more than 50 per cent rise in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹304 to ₹500 apiece levels, logging around 65 per cent rise in this time horizon. Likewise, in last one year, this Nemish Shah portfolio share has shot up from around ₹195 to ₹500 levels, clocking around 160 per cent rise in this time.

Nemish Shah shareholding in ELGI Equipments

According to ELGI Equipments Ltd shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 period, ace investor Nemish Shah holds 53,60,000 company shares, which is 1.69 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. The marquee investor has kept his faith in the stock during April to June quarter as the investor held same 1.69 per cent stake in the multibagger stock in shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2022 quarter.

As per the information available on trendlyne, other than ELGI Equipments Nemish Shah publicly holds stake in six stocks — Bannari Amman Sugars, EID Parry (India), Lakshmi Machine Works, Rane Engine Valve, Zodiac Clothing Company and Shreenath Investments Company. Out of these six portfolio stocks, Nemish Shah has added Bannari Amman Sugars stock in his portfolio during April to June 2022 quarter.