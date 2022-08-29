ELGI Equipments share price history

This multibagger stock in Nemish Shah's portfolio has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹341 to ₹500 odd levels, delivering near 35 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this Nemish Shah's stock has risen from ₹330 to ₹500 apiece levels, logging more than 50 per cent rise in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹304 to ₹500 apiece levels, logging around 65 per cent rise in this time horizon. Likewise, in last one year, this Nemish Shah portfolio share has shot up from around ₹195 to ₹500 levels, clocking around 160 per cent rise in this time.