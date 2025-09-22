Multibagger Netweb Technologies share price soars 8% to all-time high on ₹450 crore AI order

Maintaining its strong upward momentum for the second consecutive session, shares of Netweb Technologies gained 8.11% in Monday’s intraday trade, September 22, to touch a fresh all-time high of ₹3,545 apiece. The sharp rally followed the company securing an order worth around ₹450 crore for the supply of its AI supercomputing systems, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Advertisement

The company said it has received a purchase order for its Tyrone AI GPU Accelerated Systems. The order was awarded by “one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions,” though the client’s name was not disclosed.

Also Read | Netweb Tech share price surges 12.5% as Q1 net profit doubles

The contract involves the “deployment of an AI infrastructure facility” and is scheduled to be executed by the end of the 2025-26 financial year. This marks the company’s second major order, following a ₹1,734 crore contract earlier this month for the supply of servers built on Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture.

While the client’s name was not disclosed, the company said it would set up an AI infrastructure facility using the latest GPU-accelerated platforms, with completion targeted for the first half of FY27.

Advertisement

As of June 30, 2025, the company’s order book stood at ₹4,142 crore. Last month, the company said that its AI segment, which contributed just 7% two years ago, accounted for 29% of revenue in Q1FY26 and is expected to continue expanding at a 40% CAGR, consistent with past trends.

Driven by robust demand for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, the company also posted a 100% year-on-year jump in profit after tax, reaching ₹30.5 crore in Q1FY26. Management expects the latest order to further boost revenues and profitability in the current and coming fiscal years.

Netweb Technologies share price jumps 57% in September On the back of multiple order wins in the AI segment, demand for the company’s shares on Dalal Street has surged, with the stock rallying 57% so far this month. If the momentum continues through the end of the month, it will mark the stock’s biggest monthly gain since its listing in July 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read | Netweb Tech share price hits upper circuit for 2nd consecutive session

The latest rally has also propelled the stock to trade 609% above its IPO price of ₹500.