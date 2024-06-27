Multibagger! Netweb Technologies soars 430% from IPO price in just 11 months; should you buy?
Netweb Technologies, a standout performer in the stock market, has seen a 430% increase from its IPO price. With record highs, it has gained 121% in 2024 YTD, showing positive returns for 5 out of 6 months.
Netweb Technologies, listed in July 2023, has been a standout performer in the stock market. In just 11 months since listing, the stock has zoomed 430 percent from its IPO price of ₹500 to currently trade around ₹2,649.70.
