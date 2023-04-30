Multibagger NSE SME IPO declares dividend of ₹7, fixes record date for 1:1 bonus share and 1:2 stock split2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Small-cap IT company Varanium Cloud closed Friday's trading with a market valuation of ₹830 Cr.
Small-cap IT company Varanium Cloud closed Friday's trading with a market valuation of ₹830 Cr. The NSE SME stock's initial public offer was initiated in September 2022 at a fixed price band of ₹122 per equity share, and it gets listed on the NSE SME market on September 27, 2022, at ₹131 per equity share, indicating a 7% premium. It has set a record date for the 1:1 bonus share and 1:2 stock split, despite being one of the multibagger stocks of 2023. It has also announced dividend for its eligible shareholders.
