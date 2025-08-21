Multibagger NSE SME stock rises 368% against the IPO price in two years

Shares of Basilic Fly Studio, listed on the NSE SME platform, have delivered massive multibagger returns since their debut, rising as much as 368 percent in just two years. From an issue price of rs 97, the stock now trades at ₹454.05, underscoring its strong wealth creation potential for early investors.

Stock Performance Over the Years While the company has multiplied investor wealth since its listing, its performance in the past year has been mixed. Over the last 12 months, the stock has corrected more than 20 percent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹657.60 in September 2024 and a 52-week low of ₹223.15 in February 2025.

In terms of monthly trends, the stock has shown sharp swings. In August 2025 so far, it is up 5 percent, following a nearly 4 percent rise in July. Earlier, it declined 11 percent in June, but had staged strong rallies of 18 percent in May and 65 percent in April after a weak start to the year. The opening months of 2025 saw declines of 9.4 percent in January, 2 percent in February, and 18 percent in March.

IPO Details and Market Debut Basilic Fly Studio’s IPO opened for subscription between September 1 and September 5, 2023, and was listed on the NSE SME exchange on September 11, 2023. The shares made a spectacular debut at ₹271, opening at a 179 percent premium over the issue price of ₹97.

The IPO had garnered a strong investor response, oversubscribed 286.61 times. Against an issue size of 50.96 lakh shares, it received bids for 146.06 crore shares. The company had set a price band of ₹92–97 per share, with a total issue size of ₹66.35 crore (68,40,000 shares). This included a fresh issue of 62,40,000 shares aggregating to ₹60.53 crore and an offer for sale of 6,00,000 shares amounting to ₹5.83 crore.

Recent Development: Netflix Deal Boost Earlier this week, Basilic Fly Studio announced a major order win worth ₹29.71 crore (GBP 2.5 million) from streaming giant Netflix. The engagement involves delivery of high-complexity VFX work for an upcoming premium project.

This contract follows BFS’s recent momentum in Q1 FY26, when it secured ₹150 crore worth of new orders from marquee clients such as Netflix, Disney, and HBO. The company highlighted that the project will leverage its global workforce of 800+ artists across India-led hubs in Chennai and Pune, alongside premium creative talent based in London, Paris, and Vancouver.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Balakrishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Basilic Fly Studio Limited, said:

“This order reflects the trust we have built over the years by consistently delivering high-end, complex visual effects at scale, supported by our global footprint and integrated delivery model across India, UK, France, and Canada. As we move forward, our focus remains on accelerating innovation and expanding capacity in line with Vision 2026. With investments in AI-driven workflows, modular USD integration, and world-class talent, we are confident of sustaining our growth momentum and continuing to deliver creative excellence on some of the most ambitious projects in the global entertainment industry.”

The new Netflix order aligns with BFS’s Vision 2026 strategy, which focuses on expanding delivery capacity, building AI-driven production workflows, and scaling operations across India, North America, and Europe. The company’s goal is to strengthen its global footprint and consolidate its position as a leading VFX studio catering to high-end international projects.