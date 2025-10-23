Multibagger NSE SME stock gives 150% returns in three years despite flat debut

Mangalam Worldwide stock has surged 140%-150% since its NSE SME debut in July 2022. After transitioning to the main NSE board in September 2025, it peaked at 265 per share. The company reported a 33% year-on-year income growth in Q2 FY26, with a PAT increase of 52%.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published23 Oct 2025, 01:56 PM IST
Multibagger NSE SME stock gives 150% returns in three years despite flat debut
Multibagger NSE SME stock gives 150% returns in three years despite flat debut

Multibagger NSE SME stock Mangalam Worldwide has provided impressive returns for its investors, soaring between 140%-150%. Mangalam Worldwide Limited debuted on the NSE SME exchange on July 11, 2022, with an issue price set at 101 per share.

Following its transition to the main board of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on September 18, 2025, the stock saw substantial price growth. On the same date it was listed on the main board, the stock hit its peak price of 265 per share on September 18, 2025.

Mangalam Worldwide share price debuted at a listing price of 102.55 against the offer price of 101 on the NSE SME.

Also Read | Ashish Kacholia raises stake in this small-cap multibagger stock in Q2

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, since last week, prices are in strong positive momentum, and have gained strong traction from the 180 levels, overall the bias remains positive and can extend towards 270 levels. Whereas any dip could be bought with 220 as support.

Mangalam Worldwide share price today opened at 242.77 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 242.99 per share, and an intraday low of 236.6 apiece.

Also Read | Multibagger IPO: Nine IPOs deliver over 300% return since last Samvat;check list

Q2 Results

The company's total income reached 318.52 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 33% compared to 239.48 crore in Q2 FY25. MWL reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of 10.53 crore, which is a 52% increase year-on-year from 6.91 crore in Q2 FY25.

The total income for H1 FY26 was 597.93 crore, representing a 27% rise from 469.69 crore in H1 FY25. PAT for the period climbed to 20.64 crore, exhibiting a 60% year-on-year increase from 12.90 crore in H1 FY25.

“Our Q2 FY26 performance demonstrates solid growth driven by strong execution and operational efficiency. We are successfully advancing our vision to expand globally, with exports rising 114% year-on-year. We continue to focus on developing value-added products that enhance our operating margins and strengthen profitability.

Also Read | Multibagger stock Share India sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results

In another significant accomplishment, we successfully migrated to the NSE Main Board in the last quarter. This further reinforces market’s confidence in our business fundamentals and long-term strategy, while empowering us to expand our reach to a broader investor base. We are well on-course to carry ahead our growth momentum,” said Chandragupt Prakash Mangal, Managing Director of Mangalam Worldwide.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Mangalam WorldwideMultibaggerIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger NSE SME stock gives 150% returns in three years despite flat debut
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.