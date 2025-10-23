Multibagger NSE SME stock gives 150% returns in three years despite flat debut

Multibagger NSE SME stock Mangalam Worldwide has provided impressive returns for its investors, soaring between 140%-150%. Mangalam Worldwide Limited debuted on the NSE SME exchange on July 11, 2022, with an issue price set at ₹101 per share.

Following its transition to the main board of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on September 18, 2025, the stock saw substantial price growth. On the same date it was listed on the main board, the stock hit its peak price of ₹265 per share on September 18, 2025.

Mangalam Worldwide share price debuted at a listing price of ₹102.55 against the offer price of ₹101 on the NSE SME.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, since last week, prices are in strong positive momentum, and have gained strong traction from the 180 levels, overall the bias remains positive and can extend towards 270 levels. Whereas any dip could be bought with 220 as support.

Mangalam Worldwide share price today opened at ₹242.77 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹242.99 per share, and an intraday low of ₹236.6 apiece.

Q2 Results The company's total income reached ₹318.52 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 33% compared to ₹239.48 crore in Q2 FY25. MWL reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹10.53 crore, which is a 52% increase year-on-year from ₹6.91 crore in Q2 FY25.

The total income for H1 FY26 was ₹597.93 crore, representing a 27% rise from ₹469.69 crore in H1 FY25. PAT for the period climbed to ₹20.64 crore, exhibiting a 60% year-on-year increase from ₹12.90 crore in H1 FY25.

“Our Q2 FY26 performance demonstrates solid growth driven by strong execution and operational efficiency. We are successfully advancing our vision to expand globally, with exports rising 114% year-on-year. We continue to focus on developing value-added products that enhance our operating margins and strengthen profitability.

In another significant accomplishment, we successfully migrated to the NSE Main Board in the last quarter. This further reinforces market’s confidence in our business fundamentals and long-term strategy, while empowering us to expand our reach to a broader investor base. We are well on-course to carry ahead our growth momentum,” said Chandragupt Prakash Mangal, Managing Director of Mangalam Worldwide.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.