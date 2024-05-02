Multibagger NSE SME stock Lagnam Spintex hits lifetime high after Q4 results 2024. Share jumps 225% in one year
Multibagger stock: In Q4FY24, Lagnam Spintex reported a total revenue of ₹149.82 crore, which is 66 per cent higher than the total revenue of ₹90.41 crore in Q4FY23
Multibagger stock: Shares of Lagnam Spintex Ltd are one such example in the Indian stock market. The NSE-listed SME stock has been in an uptrend after bottoming out at around ₹107 apiece on 13th March 2024. However, the small-cap multibagger stock still has some upside steam. Lagnam Spintex share price today opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹163.25 apiece during morning deals. While climbing to this intraday high, the multibagger stock touched a new lifetime high as well. Lagnam Spintex shares have risen after the announcement of Q4 results 2024 on 29th April 2024. In Q4 results for FY24, the small-cap company reported a 66 per cent YoY rise in revenue while the company's EBITDA shot up over 165 per cent YoY.
