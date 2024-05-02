Multibagger stock: Shares of Lagnam Spintex Ltd are one such example in the Indian stock market . The NSE-listed SME stock has been in an uptrend after bottoming out at around ₹107 apiece on 13th March 2024. However, the small-cap multibagger stock still has some upside steam. Lagnam Spintex share price today opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹163.25 apiece during morning deals. While climbing to this intraday high, the multibagger stock touched a new lifetime high as well. Lagnam Spintex shares have risen after the announcement of Q4 results 2024 on 29th April 2024. In Q4 results for FY24, the small-cap company reported a 66 per cent YoY rise in revenue while the company's EBITDA shot up over 165 per cent YoY.

Lagnam Spintex Q4 results 2024

In Q4FY24, Lagnam Spintex reported a total revenue of ₹149.82 crore, which is 66 per cent higher than the total revenue of ₹90.41 crore in Q4FY23. In Q4 results 2024, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹20.03 crore, recording a 168 per cent YoY rise against the EBITDA of ₹7.47 crore. The company's PAT (Profit After Tax) grew by 380 percent YoY to ₹7.30 crore, which stood at ₹1.52 crore in Q4FY23.

Lagnam Spintex share price history

In one month, Lagnam Spintex's share price has ascended from nearly ₹126.50 to ₹163.25 apiece, logging around a 30 per cent rise in this period. In YTD time, the small-cap multi-bagger stock has shot up from ₹86.45 to ₹163.25 per share levels, clocking nearly a 90 per cent rise in this time horizon.

In the last six months, Lagnam Spintex's share price has risen from 68.75 per share to ₹163.25 per share level, recording around a 135 per cent rise in this period. However, in one year, Lagnam Spintex's share price has appreciated from 49.60 to ₹163.25 per share level, recording around a 225 per cent rise in this time frame.

Multibagger IPO

The SME stock was offered in the primary market at a fixed price of ₹41 apiece in September 2018. The fixed issue was listed on the NSE SME Emerge platform on 18th September 2018. The SME stock had a flat listing, opening at ₹41 per share on the listing date. However, the stock witnessed buying interest and has risen to ₹163.25 per share in around five and a half years of its listing. Over five years of post-listing, the NSE SME has risen around 300 per cent against its issue price of ₹41 per share.

