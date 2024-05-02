Hello User
Multibagger NSE SME stock Lagnam Spintex hits lifetime high after Q4 results 2024. Share jumps 225% in one year

Asit Manohar

Multibagger stock: Shares of Lagnam Spintex Ltd are one such example in the Indian stock market. The NSE-listed SME stock has been in an uptrend after bottoming out at around 107 apiece on 13th March 2024. However, the small-cap multibagger stock still has some upside steam. Lagnam Spintex share price today opened upside and touched an intraday high of 163.25 apiece during morning deals. While climbing to this intraday high, the multibagger stock touched a new lifetime high as well. Lagnam Spintex shares have risen after the announcement of Q4 results 2024 on 29th April 2024. In Q4 results for FY24, the small-cap company reported a 66 per cent YoY rise in revenue while the company's EBITDA shot up over 165 per cent YoY.

Lagnam Spintex Q4 results 2024

In Q4FY24, Lagnam Spintex reported a total revenue of 149.82 crore, which is 66 per cent higher than the total revenue of 90.41 crore in Q4FY23. In Q4 results 2024, the company reported an EBITDA of 20.03 crore, recording a 168 per cent YoY rise against the EBITDA of 7.47 crore. The company's PAT (Profit After Tax) grew by 380 percent YoY to 7.30 crore, which stood at 1.52 crore in Q4FY23.

Lagnam Spintex share price history

In one month, Lagnam Spintex's share price has ascended from nearly 126.50 to 163.25 apiece, logging around a 30 per cent rise in this period. In YTD time, the small-cap multi-bagger stock has shot up from 86.45 to 163.25 per share levels, clocking nearly a 90 per cent rise in this time horizon.

In the last six months, Lagnam Spintex's share price has risen from 68.75 per share to 163.25 per share level, recording around a 135 per cent rise in this period. However, in one year, Lagnam Spintex's share price has appreciated from 49.60 to 163.25 per share level, recording around a 225 per cent rise in this time frame.

Multibagger IPO

The SME stock was offered in the primary market at a fixed price of 41 apiece in September 2018. The fixed issue was listed on the NSE SME Emerge platform on 18th September 2018. The SME stock had a flat listing, opening at 41 per share on the listing date. However, the stock witnessed buying interest and has risen to 163.25 per share in around five and a half years of its listing. Over five years of post-listing, the NSE SME has risen around 300 per cent against its issue price of 41 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
