Multibagger stock jumps 2.5% despite volatile trends on Dalal Street

Multibagger stock: Shares of Nandani Creation defied the broader market volatility on Thursday, December 11, climbing more than 2.5%in intraday trade. The stock rose as much as 2.6% to touch the day’s high of ₹29.73, even as benchmark indices struggled for direction on Dalal Street.

Despite Thursday’s gains, the counter remains nearly 50% below its 52-week high of ₹59, recorded in February 2025.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty swung between gains and losses in intra-day deals. Sensex hit the day's high of 84,628.16 and low of 84,150.19

The stock has been under pressure over the past year, shedding 14% in the last 12 months. Its performance has been equally soft over shorter time frames, declining 34% in the past six months, 27% in the past three months, and 15% in the last one month.

December started on a weak note for the stock, with a 10% slide so far, following a sharp 16% drop in November. However, in the long term, the stock has delivered significant returns, soaring 123% and earning its status as a multibagger for early investors.

Recent development drives interest The modest rebound in the stock comes a day after Nandani Creation Ltd (NCL), the company behind the Jaipur Kurti brand, announced a strategic partnership with Reliance Centro—India’s largest fashion retail format known for its immersive shopping environments. The development, disclosed through a press release, has sparked renewed interest in the SME counter.

As per the company's statement, the collaboration with Reliance Centro marks a meaningful expansion of its offline retail footprint. The partnership will see Jaipur Kurti products placed across 12 Reliance Centro stores nationwide, enhancing brand accessibility and visibility in high-footfall locations. Reliance Centro, which offers a wide selection of apparel, footwear, cosmetics, accessories and travel essentials across premium and popular brands, aims to elevate the shopping experience for consumers—an objective aligned closely with Jaipur Kurti’s own brand ethos.

Nandani Creation emphasised that this association supports its broader strategy of fortifying its direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecosystem. The company continues to strengthen both its digital platforms and offline network, ensuring a seamless, omnichannel shopping experience for its growing customer base. With the Indian women’s ethnic wear market witnessing steady expansion, enhancing offline presence remains a priority for the company.

Commenting on the partnership, Anuj Mundhra, Chairman and Managing Director of Nandani Creation Ltd, said, “This partnership with Reliance Centro marks a significant milestone in our journey to bring our designs closer to our customers. As we continue to expand our retail presence, we are excited to work with a brand that aligns with our values of quality, style, and customer experience. We look forward to leveraging this association to deliver a curated, in-store experience that resonates with the evolving tastes of Indian women.”

With the stock staging a small recovery amid broader market volatility, investors are watching closely to see whether the Reliance Centro tie-up can trigger sustained momentum for the SME player in the sessions ahead.