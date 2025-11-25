Multibagger NSE SME stock jumps over 4% after this business update. Do you own?

Multibagger NSE SME stock One Point One Solutions jumped over 4% in morning trade on Tuesday, November 25, in an otherwise lacklustre market. One Point One share price opened at ₹50.26 against its previous close of ₹50.19 and rose 4.20 per cent to an intraday high of ₹52.30.

The stock gained traction after the company announced a strategic three-year partnership with a leading ed-tech company.

One Point One business update One Point One Solutions, on November 25, announced that it had entered into a strategic three-year partnership with a leading edu-tech company, which is the global pioneer in agentic AI–driven proctoring and interviewing solutions.

The total contract value is approximately $1 million and was won by the US subsidiary of One Point One USA INC.

According to the company's exchange filing, under this partnership, One Point One will strengthen and scale the edu-tech company’s mission-critical assessment integrity and monitoring operations. This includes transitioning legacy workflows from the Bangalore captive centre to ensure seamless continuity and accelerated modernisation.

The company said the collaboration is a significant strategic win for it, strengthening its presence in the rapidly expanding online examination and assessment sector.

It highlighted that the global online exam market, currently growing at a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2032, has recorded a 200% year-on-year increase in users.

"With the total addressable market estimated between $1.3 billion to $12 billion, the partnership creates a high potential farming opportunity for One Point One to evolve into a global B2B sales engine," said the company.

One Point One share price trend One Point One share price looks set to snap its three-day losing run on Tuesday. On a monthly scale, the stock has gained nearly 11% in November so far, on course to extend its gains to its third consecutive month.

The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹70 on May 20, following a 52-week low of ₹41 on April 7 this year.

