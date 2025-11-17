Multibagger NSE SME stock jumps almost 9% after Q2 results 2025; check details

SAR Televenture Q2 Results: Multibagger NSE SME stock SAR Televenture surged more almost 9 percent in intra-day deals on Monday, November 17 following the announcement of its September 2025 quarter results (Q2FY26).

Net profit of the firm more than doubled, soaring 127 percent YoY to ₹36.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against ₹15.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25). Revenue from operations surged 106.6 percent to ₹241.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against ₹117 crore during Q2FY25.

Sequentially, the profit grew 27 percent from ₹28.51 crore in the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose 16.7 percent from ₹207 crore in the previous quarter.

Recent Acquisition Last month, SAR Televenture signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% stakes in Blue Lotus Support Services Pvt Ltd and Whitefield Communications Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of ₹800 crore.

According to its exchange filing, the acquisition marks a major strategic milestone, strengthening SAR Televenture’s position in India’s rapidly expanding telecom infrastructure sector and significantly boosting its operational footprint in southern India.

The deal aligns with the company’s core strategy of offering end-to-end telecom infrastructure solutions, including tower management, fiber deployment and network maintenance. It also enables SAR Televenture’s entry into high-growth markets across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh—regions witnessing sharp increases in data usage and accelerated 5G rollouts.

SAR Televenture Stock Performance The NSE SME stock jumped as much as 8.7 percent to its day's high of ₹181 on posting strong Q2 results.

In the last 1 year, the stock has lost 48 percent and is down over 29 percent in past 6 months. Meanwhile, it has also lost over 8 percent in the last 1 month.

On November 8, 2023, SAR Televenture launched on the market with an initial trading price of ₹105 per share, nearly twice its IPO price of ₹55 on the NSE SME platform.

It has risen 290 percent from its IPO price till today.