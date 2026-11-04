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Multibagger NSE SME stock turns ₹1.22 lakh of share allottees into ₹4.80 lakh in 16 months | Do you own this?

Sacheerome IPO investors who received one 1,200-share lot at 102 and held it saw its value rise from 1,22,400 to 4,78,500 at 398.75, an unrealised gain of 3,56,100, or about 291%, before costs and taxes.

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Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published4 Nov 2026, 02:21 PM IST
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Multibagger NSE SME stock turns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.22 lakh of share allottees into <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.80 lakh in 16 months
Multibagger NSE SME stock turns ₹1.22 lakh of share allottees into ₹4.80 lakh in 16 months (Photo: AI generated )

An investment of 1.22 lakh in Sacheerome's initial public offering (IPO) has grown to nearly 4.79 lakh in about 16 months, rewarding investors who received an allotment in the NSE-listed SME company's public issue.

Sacheerome shares are currently trading at 398.75, compared with their final IPO issue price of 102 per share. This represents an appreciation of nearly 291% since the issue, taking the value of a 1,200-share IPO lot from 1,22,400 to 4,78,500.

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In other words, an investor who received one minimum retail lot and continues to hold the shares would be sitting on an unrealised gain of approximately 3.56 lakh, excluding brokerage, taxes and other charges.

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Sacheerome IPO and listing details

Sacheerome's IPO was open for subscription from 9 June to 11 June 2025. The company fixed the issue price at 102 per share, at the upper end of its 96–102 price band. The lot size was 1,200 shares, translating into a minimum investment of 1,22,400 at the upper price band.

The company raised 61.62 crore through a fresh issue of 60.41 lakh equity shares. The shares were listed on the NSE SME platform on 16 June 2025, at 153 apiece, marking a 50% premium over the issue price. The stock subsequently closed its debut session at 160.55, up 57.4% from the IPO price.

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How much would IPO investors have made?

At the current market price of 398.75, the value of the 1,200 shares allotted in the IPO stands at 4,78,500, against the original investment of 1,22,400. This translates into an unrealised profit of 3,56,100, or a return of approximately 291%.

The calculation assumes an investor received one minimum lot in the IPO and has held all the shares since allotment. Actual returns may vary depending on the allotment, purchase price, transaction costs and taxes.

Sacheerome share price today

Sacheerome share price today opened at 401 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 408 per share, and an intraday low of 397 apiece. The NSE SME stock has surged 86.24% in one-year.

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Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said Sacheerome shares remain in a downtrend, with no signs of strength despite the broader market recovery. He noted that the stock is currently trading near its 200-day simple moving average (200-DMA) of around 380. A decisive break below this level could trigger further selling pressure.

Sacheerome H1 FY27

Sacheerome reported steady growth in its financial performance during the first half of FY27. Total income rose 9.84% year-on-year to 85.92 crore, while EBITDA increased 12.27% to 23.69 crore. Net profit (PAT) grew 12.38% to 16.79 crore during the period.

The company reported an EBITDA margin of 27.57% and a PAT margin of 19.54% in H1 FY27.

Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Arora said the commencement of trial production at the company's new YEIDA facility in September 2026 marked an important milestone, providing additional manufacturing capacity and dedicated infrastructure for research, application development and product evaluation.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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