Multibagger NSE stock jumps after this EV trigger. Do you own?
Multibagger stock has signed MoU with Kuwait-based startup EMCOR Power Solutions to set up 1,000 EV charging stations
Stock market today: Shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd has been in uptrend after ushering in new year 2023. This NSE listed stock has delivered over 360 per cent return to its positional shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time and it looks that some more steam is still let in this small-cap stock. The NSE stock opened higher today and went on to hit intraday high of ₹74.90 apiece levels, logging near 1.50 per cent rise within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today.
