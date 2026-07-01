Multibagger Paisalo Digital hits 20% upper circuit as promoters raise stake to 46.72%

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital were locked in the 20% upper circuit in Wednesday's trade, July 1, hitting ₹71 apiece after the company announced a further increase in promoter shareholding, reinforcing confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

Advertisement

The promoter group acquired an additional 4.97% stake during the June quarter, taking its holding to 46.72% in Q1FY27. The latest increase marks another milestone in a consistent multi-year trend of promoter buying.

Promoter shareholding has steadily risen from around 26% in FY19 to 37% in FY25, 41.75% in FY26, and now 46.72%.

"This sustained commitment reflects the promoters' deep alignment with the company's long-term strategy and their continued confidence in Paisalo's business model, governance standards, execution capabilities, and mission of delivering responsible, technology-enabled credit to MSMEs, micro-enterprises, and underserved borrowers across Bharat," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Paisalo has outlined a three-year roadmap to double its assets under management (AUM), total income, and profit after tax (PAT) while maintaining disciplined risk management and best-in-class asset quality.

Advertisement

A key pillar of this strategy is the company's transition from a "High Touch–High Tech" model to a "Fin AI"-driven lending platform, integrating artificial intelligence across customer acquisition, underwriting, risk assessment, portfolio monitoring, and collections.

Commenting on the development, Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of Paisalo Digital, said the increase in promoter shareholding to 46.72%, including the additional 4.97% stake acquired during the quarter, reflects the promoters' long-term confidence in the company's growth journey.

He added that Paisalo is building a scalable, AI-led and risk-disciplined lending franchise focused on responsible growth, technology-driven underwriting, deep distribution, strong governance, and superior asset quality. “Backed by a proven execution track record, a large underserved market opportunity, and a clear roadmap to double AUM, income, and PAT, the company remains confident of delivering sustainable and profitable growth,” Santanu Agarwal further said.

Advertisement

Paisalo Digital shares jump over 90% in 2026 The company shares have been maintaining a strong winning run since March, closing each of the following months in green. From March lows of ₹30 apiece, the shares have jumped 136% to trade at the current price of ₹71 apiece.

This rally has also propelled the stock's year-to-date gains to 95%, marking a sharp reversal from the 28% decline recorded in CY2025. However, the stock still trades 29% below its all-time high of ₹99.63 per share.

Zooming out, the stock has delivered massive returns to long-term investors, as between 2017 and 2024, it closed each of those years higher, producing a cumulative return of 455%.

Meanwhile, SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83% stake in Paisalo Digital at the end of the March-ending quarter (Q3FY26), as per the Trendlyne shareholding data. SBI Life Insurance has been holding a stake in the company since December 2020, though it has gradually trimmed its ownership.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.