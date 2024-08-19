Multibagger PB Fintech share price declines up to 6%: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the Policy Bazaar stock?

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) share price that opened at 1,703.85 on the NSE on Monday, almost 7% higher than previous close of 1691.95 however saw volatility and corrected sharply from intraday highs to lows of 1590.15 (decline of 6% over previous close).

Ujjval Jauhari
Published19 Aug 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Stock Market today: Multibagger PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) Share price declined almost 6% during the Morning trades on Monday. The PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) share price that opened at 1,703.85 on the NSE on Monday, almost 7% higher than previous close of 1691.95 however saw volatility and corrected more than 10% from intraday highs. The PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) share price dipped to lows of 1,590.15, slightly more than 6% decline over previous close, and more than 10 % decline from the intraday  highs.

 

The PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) Share price has risen around 103% year to date and 126% in a year giving Multibagger returns to investors. The PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) Share price scaled 52-week highs of 1,709.95 on 14 August . The company's Q1 results were declared on 8th August

 

Strong Q1 Performance

The spectacular growth performance in insurance vertical was maintained by PB Fintech's (Policy Bazaar) during Q1FY25, despite growth-led investments leading to a lower contribution margin and unfavorable externalities resulting in to lower Paisabazaar disbursements said analysts.

Analysts Views on PB Fintech share price

Jefferies remains positive

Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd said that PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) delivered another strong beat on growth with core new premiums rising 66% YoY. Better take rates ( up 30 basis points year on year) are driving greater renewal commissions (up 35% yoy).

The increase in the percentage of health and ULIPs as well as the investment in advisers to support faster development led to the weaker contribution margins, which came in at 43% ( down 2 percentage points).

 

New initiatives are in fast-lane as per Jefferies (with revenues rising 131% YoY). Jefferies has raised their long-term (FY25-34) revenue growth estimates by 100 basis points & reiterate BUY with price target of Rs1,800

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities however says that "while premium growth is the singular essential criterion, Q1FY25 adjusted net profit will need better margin coordination to reach 1000 Crore net profit by FY27. Ability to gain market share , expansion of client base and growth in registered customers (both for Policy Bazaar and Paisa bazaar)respectively in Q1FY25) are structural advantages. ICICI Securities target price of 1462 indicates limited upside for PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) Share price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 01:13 PM IST
