Multibagger: Pearl Global Industries stock zooms 220% in 6 months; up 737% in 3 years
Over the last six months, the stock has seen a significant increase in value, climbing from ₹438 apiece to ₹1,404, generating a return of 220%.
Pearl Global Industries shares have been performing exceptionally well on Dalal Street, rewarding their shareholders massively in a relatively short period of time. In just three months, the stock more than doubled investors' wealth by delivering a return of nearly 121%.
