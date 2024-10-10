Multibagger penny stock AA Plus Tradelink locked in 5% lower circuit as board to consider stock split and bonus issue

AA Plus Tradelink shares fell 5 percent to 20.63 on October 10, following the announcement of a board meeting on October 24 to discuss a potential stock split and bonus issue.

Pranati Deva
Published10 Oct 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Trade Now
Mint Image
Mint Image

Shares of AA Plus Tradelink was locked in its 5 percent lower circuit at 20.63 on Thursday, October 10 after the company announced that its board will meet on October 24 to consider stock split and bonus issue.

As per the filing, the Board of Directors of AA Plus Trade Link Ltd. is set to meet on Thursday, 24th October 2024, to consider two key corporate actions: a stock split and a bonus issue.

For the stock split, the proposed ratio is up to 1:10, aimed at increasing liquidity by boosting the number of outstanding shares and reducing their face value. This move is expected to make the stock more accessible to retail investors and increase market participation. 

Meanwhile, the bonus issue, with a proposed 1:1 ratio, aims to reward shareholders by issuing additional shares in proportion to their holdings. This will be executed by capitalizing the company’s reserves, demonstrating its strong financial health while enhancing shareholder value without affecting cash reserves.

The proposed actions align with the company’s long-term strategy to increase shareholder value, improve market accessibility, and enhance liquidity. SEBI and BSE regulations, including those related to stock splits, bonus issues, and insider trading, are being strictly followed, the exchange filing stated.

Shareholders will be invited to discuss and vote on these actions at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, with further details to be communicated in due course, it added.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger penny stock AA Plus Tradelink locked in 5% lower circuit as board to consider stock split and bonus issue

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.55
02:33 PM | 10 OCT 2024
0.55 (0.35%)

Tata Power share price

466.35
02:33 PM | 10 OCT 2024
5.45 (1.18%)

Bharat Electronics share price

286.95
02:33 PM | 10 OCT 2024
4.45 (1.58%)

Tata Motors share price

929.40
02:33 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-9.75 (-1.04%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

824.95
02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
22.5 (2.8%)

Page Industries share price

43,942.00
02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
38.95 (0.09%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,810.50
02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
0.4 (0.02%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,628.60
02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-30.1 (-1.81%)
More from 52 Week High

Lupin share price

2,140.10
02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-144.1 (-6.31%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,239.75
02:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-66.5 (-5.09%)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price

3,422.65
02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-136.1 (-3.82%)

Concord Biotech share price

1,875.00
02:27 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-72.85 (-3.74%)
More from Top Losers

Tata Investment Corporation share price

7,165.40
02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
615.25 (9.39%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,406.00
02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
319.85 (7.83%)

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil share price

183.15
02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
12.15 (7.11%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,750.00
02:31 PM | 10 OCT 2024
112.85 (6.89%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,695.00-760.00
    Chennai
    76,701.00-760.00
    Delhi
    76,853.00-760.00
    Kolkata
    76,705.00-760.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.