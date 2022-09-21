Multibagger penny stock announces record date for rights issue

Today's closing price for Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd shares was ₹16.65 a piece, up 6.73% from yesterday's close of ₹15.60. This penny stock has gained 65.34% during the past five years, and over the past three years it has created a multibagger return of 227.76%. The stock has climbed 10.63% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has appreciated 6.87%so far in 2022. The stock has grown 16.84% over the past six months and 16.60% over the past month. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹24.23 (09/12/2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹12.21 (08/07/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 31.28% below the high and 36.36% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company has recorded a promoter shareholding of 45.67%, DIIs holding of 0.14% and public shareholding of 54.18%.

