Multibagger penny stock announces record date for stock split and bonus shares

The closing price of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd shares on Friday was ₹6.95 a piece, a fall of 4.79% from the previous close of ₹7.30. On Friday, the total traded volume for the stock was 794,604 shares, much higher than the 20-Day average volume of 320,363 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 101.45% over the past year and a multibagger return of 396.43% over the past three years. The stock has dropped 27.23% YTD so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹13.37 on (12/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2.85 on (01/11/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading at a 48.01% discount from the high and 143.85% upside premium from the low. The company has a book value per share of ₹17.91 which results in a price-to-book value (P/B) ratio of 0.38, and at the current market price, the stock can be considered as an undervalued stock due to its low P/B when compared to its peers such as Affle India, Coforge, Persistent Systems, Oracle Financial Services Software, L&T Technology Services, Mphasis and Tata Elxsi Ltd.

