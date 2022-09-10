Multibagger penny stock announces record date for stock split and bonus shares

Multibagger penny stock announces record date for stock split and bonus shares2 min read . 05:06 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹64.99 Cr, Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commercial service industry. The company deals in general trading as well as the business of IT/BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) and customer contact centres situated in India. Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. specializes in business development and service delivery innovation and provides a comprehensive range of personalised and affordable call centre outsourcing and (BPO) solutions. In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of stock split and bonus shares, the company has announced the record date.
The Board of Directors of the company said today in a regulatory filing that “With reference to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform you that the company has fixed Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 as the “Record Date" for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the purpose of :- Split/subdivision of 1 (One) Equity Share of the company having Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares value having face value of Rs. 1/-(Rupees One) each fully paid up. For issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio (1:2) (One bonus equity shares of Rs. 1/- each fully paid up- for every two existing equity shares of Rs. 1/- each fully paid up."
The closing price of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd shares on Friday was ₹6.95 a piece, a fall of 4.79% from the previous close of ₹7.30. On Friday, the total traded volume for the stock was 794,604 shares, much higher than the 20-Day average volume of 320,363 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 101.45% over the past year and a multibagger return of 396.43% over the past three years. The stock has dropped 27.23% YTD so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹13.37 on (12/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2.85 on (01/11/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading at a 48.01% discount from the high and 143.85% upside premium from the low. The company has a book value per share of ₹17.91 which results in a price-to-book value (P/B) ratio of 0.38, and at the current market price, the stock can be considered as an undervalued stock due to its low P/B when compared to its peers such as Affle India, Coforge, Persistent Systems, Oracle Financial Services Software, L&T Technology Services, Mphasis and Tata Elxsi Ltd.
