Multibagger penny stock approves stock split: Check key takeaways

Ontic Finserve Ltd is a small-cap company in the financial services industry with a market cap of ₹108 crore. Ontic Finserve's shares closed at ₹12.00 per share today, down 5.73 per cent from its previous closing of ₹12.73. The Board of Directors of the company has approved a stock split and for the same, the company has said on 9th June 2022 in a filing to BSE that “Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 2:00 P.M. The following is the outcome of the said meeting:"

