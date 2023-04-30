Multibagger penny stock below ₹10 secures order of ₹10 Cr, scrip up over 300% in 1 year2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Gradiente Infotainment is a small cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹16.33 Cr during Friday's closing session.
Gradiente Infotainment is a small cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹16.33 Cr during Friday's closing session. During its last trading session, the stock ended on a green note by 3% after the company secures an order of ₹10 Cr from an international Joint Stock company headquartered in Ukraine.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×