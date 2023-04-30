Multibagger penny stock below 10 secures order of 10 Cr, scrip up over 300% in 1 year

VISCOM has already completed the first batch of work, and billing for it is expected to occur between April 30 and May 7 of 2023. “This project has a potential to achieve a top-line of INR 100 Million (Rs. 10 crores) approx. and a bottom line of INR 20 Million (Rs. 2 crores) approx. for the FY 2023-24," said Gradiente Infotainment.A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 5th May, 2023 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2023 and the execution of GIS project received from VISCOM, a Global company headquartered in Ukraine, according to Gradiente Infotainment.