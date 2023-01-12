Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger penny stock: Below 2 stock gives 200% return in one month

Multibagger penny stock: Below 2 stock gives 200% return in one month

2 min read . 08:15 AM ISTAsit Manohar
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this penny stock six months ago, its 1 lakh would have become 4.15 lakh today.

  • Multibagger penny stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this penny stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 3 lakh today

Multibagger penny stock: Shares of Jai Mata Glass Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks on Dalal Street that Indian stock market has delivered in last one month. This penny stock has tripled shareholders' money in last one month, delivering over 200 per cent in this time. The small-cap penny stock has been continuously witnessing spurt in volume and locking-in upper circuit on a regular basis.

Jai Mata Glass share price history

After ushering in the new year 2023, this penny stock has hit upper circuit on all trade sessions. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger penny stock has delivered more than 35 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one month, this penny stock has risen from 0.49 to 1.58 apiece levels, delivering around 200 per cent return to its shareholders. 

In last six months, this penny stock has risen from 0.38 to 1.58 per share levels, giving 315 per cent return to its investors. In last one year, this multibagger penny stock has given 225 per cent return to its long term shareholders.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Jai Mata Glass share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one week ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.20 lakh today. If the investor had invested 1 lakh in this penny stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 3 lakh today. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock six months ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 4.15 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this penny sock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 3.25 lakh today.

This multibagger penny stock is available for trade on BSE only. It ended on Wednesday with a trade volume of 365,902 and its market cap is 15 crore. The 52-week high of this penny stock is 1.58 whereas its 52-week low is 0.28 apiece.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
