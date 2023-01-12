Multibagger penny stock: Below 2 stock gives 200% return in one month

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Jai Mata Glass share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.20 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.15 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny sock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.25 lakh today.