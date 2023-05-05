Multibagger penny stock declares 1:2 bonus share, scrip rally over 170% in 3 years2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Small-cap firm Ashirwad Capital Ltd. has a market valuation of Rs. 24.04 Cr. at today's close.
Small-cap firm Ashirwad Capital Ltd. has a market valuation of Rs. 24.04 Cr. at today's close. Along with the Q4 results, the company, which operates in the financial services sector, today announced a 1:2 bonus share for its eligible shareholders.
