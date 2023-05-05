Multibagger penny stock declares 1:2 bonus share, scrip rally over 170% in 3 years

Small-cap firm Ashirwad Capital Ltd. has a market valuation of Rs. 24.04 Cr. at today's close. Along with the Q4 results, the company, which operates in the financial services sector, today announced a 1:2 bonus share for its eligible shareholders.
The Board of Directors made a “Recommendation for the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each for every 2 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each held by shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company," said Ashirwad Capital in a stock exchange filing today.
The company reported net revenue of Rs 0.10 Cr during Q4FY23 as against ₹0.15 reported during Q4FY22. The company said its net expenses stood at ₹0.03 Cr recorded during the quarter ended March 2023 as against ₹0.02 Cr recorded during the year-ago quarter.
The company said its net profit stood at ₹0.08 during Q4FY23, as against ₹0.11 Cr recorded during Q4FY22. The EPS of Ashirwad Capital reached ₹0.02 during Q4FY23 as against ₹0.03 during Q4FY22.
The shares of Ashirwad Capital closed today on the NSE at ₹6.01 apiece, down by 2.12% from the previous close of ₹6.14. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 1,18,248 shares and a deliverable share volume of 100%. In the last 5 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 101.32% and in the last 3 years, it has generated a multibagger return of 170%. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 0.65% and on a YTD basis, it has rallied 3.23% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹7.80 on (02/05/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹3.73 on (03/04/2023). During Q4FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 51.00% and a public stake of 49.00%.
