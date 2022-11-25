Multibagger penny stock declares 25:3 rights issue, record date fixed

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “We write further to our intimations dated November 25, 2022, with respect to the meetings of the Board of the Company held on November 25, 2022 approving the issue of 29,59,25,000 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each (Equity Shares) to Eligible Equity Shareholders aggregating up to Rs. 2959.25 lakhs in accordance with applicable laws, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (SEBI ICDR Regulations). Terms of Payment: Rs. 0.90 (90 paise) per share on Application and Rs. 0.10 (10 paise) per share on subsequent calls as may be decided by the Board of Directors from time to time. In relation to the aforesaid Issue, the Board of Directors, in accordance with Regulations 30 and Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended and Regulation 68 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, at its meeting held today i.e., November 25, 2022, has considered and approved December 2, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of determining the Eligible Equity Shareholders who are eligible to apply for the Rights Equity Shares, in the Issue (Record Date)."