With a market valuation of ₹20.68 Cr, Saianand Commercial Ltd. is a small-cap company that offers commercial services. Founded on December 22, 1984, Saianand Commercial Limited is a public company. It is registered with the Registrar of Companies in Mumbai and is categorised as a Non-Government Company.

Today the Board of Directors said in a regulatory filing that “In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Company has fixed Saturday, 8th October, 2022 as the "Record Date", for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders which is being obtained through Postal Ballot (including e-voting) in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations thereby ensuring the compliance with the requirement of 5 working days gap between declaration of results of postal ballot and record date."

Saianand Commercial's shares climbed by 2.23% from yesterday's close of Rs. 1.79 and closed today at Rs. 1.83 a piece. The stock has gained 72.64% over the past five years and 98.91% over the past year. The stock has gained by 98.91% YTD so far in 2022 and by 47.58% in the previous month. The stock has gained 17.31% over the past five trading days, and at its closing price today, Saianand Commercial is trading above its five-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. The total number of shares traded during today's trading was 1,202,124 more than the 20-Day Average Volume of 691,799 shares. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2.08 on (18/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹0.88 on (14/06/2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 12.50% below the high and 106% above the low. The company has 100% public holding and no promoter holding and the company has a book value per share of 3.52 indicating that at the current market price the shares are trading 0.52 times their book value.