Multibagger penny stock declares record date for 1:1 bonus shares

Saianand Commercial's shares climbed by 2.23% from yesterday's close of Rs. 1.79 and closed today at Rs. 1.83 a piece. The stock has gained 72.64% over the past five years and 98.91% over the past year. The stock has gained by 98.91% YTD so far in 2022 and by 47.58% in the previous month. The stock has gained 17.31% over the past five trading days, and at its closing price today, Saianand Commercial is trading above its five-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. The total number of shares traded during today's trading was 1,202,124 more than the 20-Day Average Volume of 691,799 shares. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2.08 on (18/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹0.88 on (14/06/2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 12.50% below the high and 106% above the low. The company has 100% public holding and no promoter holding and the company has a book value per share of 3.52 indicating that at the current market price the shares are trading 0.52 times their book value.

