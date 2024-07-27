Multibagger penny stock: Financial stock Srestha Finvest declares stock split in 1:2 ratio

  • Penny stock under 5: Multibagger stock earlier traded ex-split on 13th October 2016 to ascertain eligible shareholders for 1:5 stock split benefit

Asit Manohar
Published27 Jul 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Trade Now
Penny stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5: The small-cap stock is yet to declare a record date for a stock split.
Penny stock under ₹5: The small-cap stock is yet to declare a record date for a stock split. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Stock split 2024: Srestha Finvest shares are one of the multibagger penny stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in one year. In one year, the small-cap penny stock under 5 has risen from around 1.10 to 2.41 apiece on the BSE, logging nearly 120 percent. However, there is some stock market news for Srestha Finvest shareholders. The company's board of directors has approved a stock split in a 1:2 ratio. The company board approved the stock subdivision in the meeting held on Friday this week. The record date for finalising the eligible shareholders for the stock split will be declared later. This is the second time the penny stock under 5 has declared a stock split. On 13th October 2016, the multibagger penny stock traded ex-split in a 1:5 ratio.

Srestha Finvest stock split 2024

Srestha Finvest informed the Indian stock market exchange about the decision, saying, "is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 2.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to transact the following major businesses: 1] Sub-division of the equity shares of the Company of face Value of Rs.2/- each into equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each pursuant to the provisions of Section 61 (1) (d) of Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any; and 2] Any other Business with the permission of the Chair."

Srestha Finvest share price history

In one month, Srestha Finvest share price has risen from around 1.88 to 2.41 apiece on the BSE, registering around a 25 percent rise. In the last six months, the multibagger penny stock below 5 has risen from 1.27 to 2.41 per share mark, logging a nearly 90 percent rise in this time frame.

In YTD time, the penny stock under 3 has given almost 85 percent returns to its shareholders. In one year, this penny stock has risen from 1.10 to 2.41 apiece, delivering around 120 percent returns to its positional shareholders.

This multibagger penny stock is available for trade on BSE only, and it ended on Friday with a market cap of 197 crore. The penny stock under 5 finished Friday with a trade volume of 3,49,67,793. Its 52-week high is 2.56 per share, whereas its 52-week low is 0.98 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
10,733

1 of 7Read Full Story
$42 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
117

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹4,814 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
2,165

5 of 7Read Full Story
317,641

6 of 7Read Full Story
$725.67 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 12:33 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger penny stock: Financial stock Srestha Finvest declares stock split in 1:2 ratio

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

162.60
03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
5.15 (3.27%)

Ashok Leyland

246.35
03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
13.9 (5.98%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.55
03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.17%)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

442.55
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
-4.6 (-1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Shriram Finance

2,925.30
03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
245 (9.14%)

Network 18 Media & Investments

91.27
03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
6.92 (8.2%)

Solar Industries India

10,972.85
03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
756.25 (7.4%)

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,680.05
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
114.35 (7.3%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,311.00-99.00
    Chennai
    70,107.00447.00
    Delhi
    69,221.00-166.00
    Kolkata
    69,221.00-575.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue