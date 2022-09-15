Bonus shares 2022: The board of directors of microcap company JMD Ventures Limited has fixed record date for bonus shares issue. As per the information available on the BSE website, the company board has fixed 23rd September 2022 as record date for bonus shares. The company has already approved and declared bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

As JMD Ventures board has fixed 23rd September 2021 as record date for bonus shares, the microcap stock will trade ex-bonus on 22nd September 2022. After announcement of bonus shares record date, the stock climbed to its new life-time high of ₹13.93 apiece on BSE on Thursday deals.

As per the information available on BSE website, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, JMD VENTURES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date 23/09/2022."

The microcap company has also informed stock market exchanges about the bonus shares record date citing, "With reference to the above captioned matter and pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in compliance with Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, members are hereby informed that the Company has fixed Record date of 23'° September 2022 for issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the ration of 1:1."

In July 2022, JMD Ventures Ltd had informed stock exchanges about approval and declaration of bonus shares citing, "With reference to the above, please find below the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. July 30, 2022 wherein Board has approved following businesses, subject to approval Members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting - The Board has approved the issue and allotment of Bonus Equity Shares in the ration of 1:1 i.e. issue and allotment of 1 Bonus Equity Share for every 1 Equity Share held by the members as on record date."

JMD Ventures share price history

JMD Ventures shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. This stock has surged from around ₹4 to ₹13.93 apiece levels in 2022, logging to the tune of 250 per cent rise in year-to-date (YTD) time. In last one month, this penny stock has delivered around 50 per cent return to its shareholders as the stock surged from around 9.30 to ₹13.93 apiece levels. Hence, the stock is one of the multibagger penny stocks that Dalal Street has produced in 2022.