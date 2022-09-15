Multibagger penny stock fixes record date for 1:1 bonus shares, hits record high2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 01:18 PM IST
- Multibagger stock is going to trade ex-bonus on 22nd September 2022
Bonus shares 2022: The board of directors of microcap company JMD Ventures Limited has fixed record date for bonus shares issue. As per the information available on the BSE website, the company board has fixed 23rd September 2022 as record date for bonus shares. The company has already approved and declared bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.