Multibagger penny stock fixes record date for 1:1 bonus shares, hits record high

In July 2022, JMD Ventures Ltd had informed stock exchanges about approval and declaration of bonus shares citing, "With reference to the above, please find below the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. July 30, 2022 wherein Board has approved following businesses, subject to approval Members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting - The Board has approved the issue and allotment of Bonus Equity Shares in the ration of 1:1 i.e. issue and allotment of 1 Bonus Equity Share for every 1 Equity Share held by the members as on record date."