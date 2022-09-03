Multibagger penny stock fixes record date for 5:9 rights issue

The Board of Directors of the company further added that “The record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders who are entitled to receive the Rights Entitlement in the aforesaid Issue is Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Company has made necessary arrangements with NSDL and CDSL for the credits of the Rights Entitlement in dematerialized form in the demat account of the eligible equity shareholders as on the Record date. The ISIN of such Rights Entitlement is INE691D20012. The Rights Entitlement of the eligible equity shareholders as on Record date, shall be credited prior to the Issue Opening date, in the respective demat account of the eligible equity shareholders under the abovementioned ISIN."

