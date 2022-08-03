Multibagger penny stock fixes record date for rights issue: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 09:46 PM IST
- G G Engineering Ltd. is an industrial-focused small-cap company with a market worth of Rs. 27.63 crore.
Listen to this article
G G Engineering Ltd. is an industrial-focused small-cap company with a market worth of Rs. 27.63 crore. The company conducts manufacturing tasks including punching, forming, shearing, bending, fabrication, welding, powder coating, and assembling, among others. Industrial diesel generator sets are among the many products that G G Engineering Limited manufactures. Additionally, the company offers marine engines, industrial engines for use in a variety of applications, and spare parts for the domestic and international diesel genset markets.