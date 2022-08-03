Multibagger penny stock fixes record date for rights issue: Details inside

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “This is further to our intimation on the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company dated April 27, 2022 and Postal Ballot result declared on May 29, 2022 where the issue of equity shares of the Company was approved by way of a rights issue of less than Rs. 50 Crores (Rupees Fifty Crores) in single trench, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws. Pursuant to the above, we wish to give Intimation of Record Date as per Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations") for the purpose of determining the shareholders entitled for Rights Issue." The company has fixed August 10, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of the rights issue.