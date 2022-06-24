Multibagger penny stock fixes record date for rights issue

With a market valuation of ₹14 crore, Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the financial services sector. The company is involved in the business of investing in, trading, and distributing various textile products. The company announced that the Board of Directors' meeting, dated December 13, 2021, had recommended the issue of equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs. 1 each in the means of a rights issue for a total amount not surpassing Rs. 49.90 crores, was approved at its board meeting on June 15, 2022. The rights issue size announced by the company is 49,62,22,210 equity shares of face value of ₹1.00/- each for an aggregate amount not exceeding 49,62,22,210 only. According to the company's announcement, eligible shareholders are entitled to 11 rights equity shares for every 3 fully paid-up equity shares they held as of the record date.

