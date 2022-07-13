Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger penny stock fixes record date for stock split: Check details

Multibagger penny stock fixes record date for stock split: Check details

Ontic Finserve's shares closed at 14.75 today, up 4.09 per cent from the previous closing of 14.17.
2 min read . 10:59 PM ISTVipul Das

  • With a market capitalization of 13.28 crore, Ontic Finserve Ltd. is a small cap company that works in the finance industry.

With a market capitalization of 13.28 crore, Ontic Finserve Ltd. is a small cap company that works in the finance industry. Currently, the organisation offers services relating to investments and finances. The Board of Directors of the company has set a record date for the subdivision of equity shares from face value of Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 1/- per share.

“We hereby inform you the company has fixed the Record date Friday, 22nd July, 2022 as a Record Date for the purpose of Subdivision of Equity shares from the face value of Rs. 10/‐ each to the face value of Rs. 1/‐ each," the Board of Directors of the company have said in BSE filing.

Ontic Finserve's shares closed at 14.75 today, up 4.09 per cent from the previous closing of 14.17. The stock has risen in value over the past year from its low of Rs. 4.59 on July 14, 2021 to its current level, representing a multibagger return of 221.35% over that time. The stock has dropped 50.83 per cent of its value year to date (YTD) and 53.83 per cent over the past six months. The stock has gained by 2.29 per cent over the past month and by 9.26 per cent over the previous five trading days. 27,422 shares were traded in today's trading on the BSE. The stock had touched a 52-week high of 35.10 on 17/01/2022 and a 52-week low of 4.01 on 13/07/2021. At the current price level, the stock is trading 57.97 per cent below its 52-week high and 267.83 per cent above its 52-week low, indicating a high comeback from the 52-Week-Low. The stock is now trading above the 5 days, 20 days, and 50-day moving averages but below the 100 days and 200-day moving averages. The bank's book value per share is now 5.01, meaning that at the current price, shares are selling for 2.94 times the book value, overvaluing the stock in comparison to competitors Muthoot Finance and Bajaj Holdings.

