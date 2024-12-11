Fone4 Communications has risen over 232% in the past year, becoming a favoured multibagger penny stock. It reached an intraday high of ₹ 13.60, up 267.5% from its 52-week low. Investors are advised to conduct due diligence before investing.

Multibagger penny stock: Fone4 Communications has emerged as a multibagger penny stock on Dalal Street, captivating investors with its ability to deliver exceptional returns. The stock's impressive performance reflects the company's resilience and growth trajectory within the small-cap segment.

Over the last one year, Fone4 Communications has surged over 232 per cent, with a staggering 224 per cent appreciation recorded in 2024 alone. Notably, the penny stock has advanced in only five months of this year.

In December, the stock rose over 41 per cent, following a 69.5 per cent surge in November. This strong rebound came after declines of 10.3 per cent in October and 9.3 per cent in September. However, in August the stock recorded a robust 70 per cent rally.

Earlier in 2024, the stock faced corrections of 10 per cent in May, 13.5 per cent in June, and 11.2 per cent in July. However, it rose 26 per cent in April and 48 per cent in January, offsetting declines of 20.5 per cent in March and 7.4 per cent in February.

These fluctuations highlight the stock's volatility, a characteristic typical of penny stocks, despite its impressive overall gains.

On December 11, 2024, Fone4 Communications hit its record high of ₹13.60, a significant climb from its 52-week low of ₹3.70, touched in December last year. The stock's 267.5 per cent gain from its low has further cemented its position as a multibagger.

Circuit-to-Circuit Rally Fone4 Communications has been on a steady upward trajectory for the past eighteen trading sessions, with the stock hitting the 5 per cent upper circuit in 16 of these sessions. During this period, the share price surged from ₹6.15 on November 13 to its current high of ₹13.60, reflecting a nearly 40 per cent gain.

Financial Performance in Q2 FY24 Despite the robust stock performance, the company’s Q2 FY24 results revealed challenges. Fone4 Communications reported a net loss of ₹1.42 crore, a sharp increase from a ₹8 lakh loss posted in the same quarter last year. Additionally, its total income fell significantly to ₹34.27 crore in Q2 FY24, compared to ₹64 crore in Q2 FY23.

Founded in 2014, Kochi-based Fone4 Communications operates as an electronics retail chain, selling mobile phones, electronic gadgets, accessories, laptops, and other consumer durables through retail stores and its online platform, fone4.in.

Penny stocks like Fone4 Communications attract investors seeking high returns from smaller investments. However, they come with substantial risks due to their volatility and market unpredictability.

Investors are advised to conduct thorough due diligence, assess the company’s financial health, and evaluate its market position before investing. Consulting with a professional financial advisor is strongly recommended to navigate the inherent risks of this high-risk, high-reward investment segment.