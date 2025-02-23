Multibagger penny stock: ₹1 lakh turns into ₹9.55 crore in 25 years. Do you own?

Multibagger penny stock: The Indian stock market has generated several multibagger stocks, significantly boosting the wealth of retail investors who believe that long-term investing is essential for exceptional returns. One such stock is Garware Hi-Tech Films.

Garware Hi-Tech Films share price, which is currently priced at ₹4,201, has soared nearly 1,567.06 per cent in 25 years from ₹4.40 apiece, translating into over 957 times returns during the period.

To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 25 years ago and held over time would have grown significantly to ₹9.55 crore.

Garware Hi-Tech Films stock movement Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. (GHFL) has recently shown notable fluctuations in its stock performance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). As of February 21, 2025, the share price stands at ₹4,201, with intraday movements reflecting a low of ₹4,030 and a high of ₹4,255.95.

Despite these recent declines, Garware Hi-Tech Films has shown impressive long-term growth metrics. Over the last six months, the stock has increased by 26.17 per cent, while it boasts a remarkable 96.32 per cent gain over the past year and an extraordinary 904.42 per cent increase over the last three years.

Garware Hi-Tech Films financial overview In the April-June quarter (Q1FY25), GHFL reported a strong 102.2% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in profit after tax (PAT), reaching ₹88.40 crore. This growth was driven by an improved product mix and higher realisation of specialty products.

The company, a global producer of solar control films (SCF), paint protection films (PPF), and other specialty polyester films, had recorded a profit of ₹43.7 crore in Q1FY24.

Revenue grew by 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹474.50 crore, driven by sustained growth in the SCF and PPF businesses. EBITDA saw a remarkable increase of 78.7 per cent YoY and 44.9% QoQ, reaching ₹130 crore, largely due to strong performance in the Specialty segments.

Margins improved to 27.4 per cent in Q1FY25, up from 19.2 per cent in Q1FY24 and 20.1 per cent in Q4FY24, primarily due to higher sales of premium products across all segments.

About Garware Hi-Tech Films GHFL is a prominent producer of polyester films and high-margin specialty films in India. Additionally, it is the only manufacturer of solar control window films in the country and possibly the only company globally with backward integration for producing its raw materials and components used in solar control window film manufacturing.

