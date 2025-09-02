Multibagger penny stock hits 5% upper circuit, extends gains for 5th straight session ahead of board meet

Multibagger penny stock Harshil Agrotech hit its 5 percent upper circuit of ₹1.51, extending gains for the fifth straight session on Tuesday, September 2.

The rally comes after Harshil Agrotech announced that its board will meet on September 5, 2025, at the company’s Ahmedabad registered office to discuss and approve key proposals aimed at enhancing shareholder value and driving business growth. The meeting is expected to cover significant decisions on interim dividend declarations, potential expansion into spices processing and export, and the issuance of bonus shares. Additional business matters may also be addressed as permitted by the chairperson.

The upcoming board meeting holds strategic importance, as it will shape shareholder returns, potential capital restructuring, and the company’s diversification plans. Earlier this year, Harshil Agrotech successfully raised ₹49.38 crore through a Rights Issue to strengthen working capital and support corporate initiatives. Following the oversubscribed issue, the company’s share capital expanded from 50.80 crore to 71.12 crore equity shares.

Company Overview and Q1 Performance Formerly known as Mirch Technologies (India) Limited, Harshil Agrotech specialises in industrial design and fabrication, catering to sectors such as fertilisers, chemicals, petrochemicals, power plants, fibres, cements, steel plants, pharmaceuticals, dyes and intermediates, and paper & pulp.

For Q1 FY26 ended June 30, 2025, the company reported a net profit of ₹6.52 crore, marking a remarkable 624 percent increase from ₹0.90 crore in Q1 FY25. This also represented a strong recovery from a net loss of ₹0.78 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue surged to ₹59.89 crore, up from ₹11.36 crore a year earlier, reflecting robust operational momentum.

Stock Performance Harshil Agrotech’s stock has faced short-term volatility, falling 68 percent over the past year. In the last six months, the penny stock has lost nearly 71 percent, although it gained 4.5 percent in September following four consecutive months of decline. Despite recent setbacks, the stock has delivered multibagger long-term returns, surging 1,957 percent over the past five years, making it a notable multibagger for long-term investors.

The stock is still 87 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹11.79, hit in November 2024. Meanwhile, it touched ists 52-week low of ₹1.15 in August 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.