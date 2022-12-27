Multibagger penny stock hits upper circuit as company intends to foray in renewable energy business2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 02:38 PM IST
- Multibagger penny stock has delivered more than 130 per cent return in last 3 months
Multibagger penny stock: Shares of Gautam Gems Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in 2022. This penny stock has surged from ₹8 to ₹18.60 apiece levels from October to December 2022, delivering more than 130 per cent return to its shareholders in these three months. However, it seems that upside steam is still left in this small-cap stock. The small-cap company has informed Indian bourses that the board of directors of the company are going to consider foraying into the new renewable energy segment business that probably sparked buying interest among Dalal street bulls. As a result, the stock has currently no seller available as the stock has hit upper circuit on Tuesday session.
