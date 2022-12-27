As per the latest exchange communication of Gautam Gems Ltd, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 30t December, 2022 at 03:00 PM at the registered office of the Company for consideration of the following matter: 1. As our Company envisages for a greater and brighter future in the energy segment, Company intends to add a new segment of business in Renewable Energy Sector consisting of Windmill and Solar Energy considering the present and future prospect in the Energy Segment; 2. To consider and approve to alter the Memorandum and Articles of the Company subject to Shareholders approval; and 3. To transact any other matter with the prior approval of the Chairman."